Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (CHW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on September 18th

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ CHW opened at $6.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.68. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $7.19.

About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

