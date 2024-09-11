Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (CHW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on September 18th

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Price Performance
NASDAQ CHW opened at $6.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.68. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $7.19.
