Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Coverage Initiated at BNP Paribas

Equities research analysts at BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BNP Paribas’ target price points to a potential upside of 4.73% from the company’s current price.

CPT has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Camden Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.25.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CPT stock opened at $123.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.10. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.90. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $82.81 and a 12-month high of $127.23.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $387.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.76 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 25.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth $1,257,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 93,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,158,000 after purchasing an additional 32,182 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,541,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 3.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfall Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $818,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.