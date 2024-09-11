Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,658,094 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 4,313,560 shares.The stock last traded at $39.69 and had previously closed at $37.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on CCJ shares. National Bank Financial upgraded Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Glj Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.73 price target on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Get Cameco alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCJ

Cameco Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.39 and a 200-day moving average of $46.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.77 and a beta of 0.90.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.00 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 9.72%. Cameco’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cameco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cameco in the first quarter worth $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Cameco by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.