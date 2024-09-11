Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB) PT Raised to $57.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.20% from the company’s current price.

CPB has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.18.

Shares of CPB traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.48. 997,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,633,862. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.19 and a 200 day moving average of $45.58. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $37.94 and a one year high of $52.81.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPB. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 38.8% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 12,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth about $760,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 112,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

