Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Price Target to $8.00

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $19.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 492.59% from the company’s previous close.

ACET has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Adicet Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Adicet Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Adicet Bio Trading Down 5.6 %

NASDAQ:ACET traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $1.35. 379,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,277,685. The company has a market capitalization of $111.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.79. Adicet Bio has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $3.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.67.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.03. Equities analysts anticipate that Adicet Bio will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adicet Bio

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACET. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Adicet Bio by 74.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 11,214 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Adicet Bio by 22.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 14,196 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd grew its position in Adicet Bio by 77.5% in the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 33,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 14,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Adicet Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to facilitate durable activity in patients. Its lead product candidate is ADI-001, an allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapy expressing a CAR targeting CD20, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and relapsed or refractory aggressive B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

