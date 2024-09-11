Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Cut to C$160.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$169.00 to C$160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$190.00 to C$186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$202.00 to C$189.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$192.00 to C$181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$195.00 to C$179.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$175.64.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of CNR stock traded down C$1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$156.57. 1,300,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,997. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$158.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$167.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of C$143.13 and a 12-month high of C$181.34. The company has a market cap of C$98.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C$1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.93 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.40 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 27.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 8.8716518 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder acquired 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$160.21 per share, with a total value of C$87,156.42. In related news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder bought 544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$160.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,156.42. Also, Director Josephine Ann Marie Depass Olsovsky purchased 2,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$115.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$300,906.90. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

