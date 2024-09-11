Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 13th

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.525 per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$43.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$48.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$77.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$93.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.64, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of C$40.02 and a one year high of C$56.49.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.04. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of C$9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.41 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 4.2311277 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Desjardins raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$97.00 to C$49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Canadian Natural Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$49.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$90.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Devin Craig Lowe sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.43, for a total value of C$181,612.50. 4.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Further Reading

