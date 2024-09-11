Capital One Financial Comments on Zscaler, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zscaler in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 4th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Murphy now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.30) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.15). The consensus estimate for Zscaler’s current full-year earnings is ($0.92) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Zscaler’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZS. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Zscaler from $290.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.39.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $155.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $186.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.01. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $146.59 and a 52-week high of $259.61. The company has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of -305.69 and a beta of 0.82.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $592.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total value of $1,414,313.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,148,154.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 436.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.