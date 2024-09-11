Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $58.00

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €58.00 ($63.74) and last traded at €57.40 ($63.08), with a volume of 201383 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €58.05 ($63.79).

The business has a 50-day moving average of €62.95 and a 200 day moving average of €86.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74.

About Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, North America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmology and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmology segment offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic eye diseases, such as ametropia (refraction), cataracts, glaucoma, and renital disorders.

