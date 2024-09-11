Carson Advisory Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000.

BATS:USMV opened at $90.33 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.48 and its 200 day moving average is $84.21. The firm has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

