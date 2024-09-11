Carson Advisory Inc. Cuts Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Carson Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the quarter. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 21.7% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 11,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA XLG opened at $45.15 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.74 and a fifty-two week high of $47.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

