Carson Advisory Inc. Cuts Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Carson Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the period. Delta Air Lines makes up about 1.2% of Carson Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 17.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 37,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.70.

Shares of DAL opened at $43.40 on Wednesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $53.86. The stock has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.01). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $15.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.63%.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Willie Cw Chiang acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.90 per share, with a total value of $439,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

