Carson Advisory Inc. Invests $250,000 in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 156 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,651,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $59,181,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,462 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Broadcom by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,330,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,044,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,223 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $6,225,987,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,825,465 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,386,425,000 after purchasing an additional 170,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 43.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,141,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,488,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,957 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Broadcom
In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $444,566.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,809,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $444,566.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,809,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total transaction of $12,798,036.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,746,936.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Broadcom Price Performance
AVGO stock opened at $148.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $689.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $188.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.51 and a 52-week high of $185.16.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.
Broadcom Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 9.12%.
Broadcom Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
