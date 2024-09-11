Carson Advisory Inc. Sells 527 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Carson Advisory Inc. lessened its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 11.3% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 163,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 16,658 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth $401,000. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth $820,000. LGT Group Foundation lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 49,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 155.5% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 35,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 21,473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,076 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $146,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,970 shares in the company, valued at $5,182,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $35.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.05. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.49.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.87%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

