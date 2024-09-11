Cash Converters International Limited (ASX:CCV) Insider Andrew Spicer Purchases 83,333 Shares

Cash Converters International Limited (ASX:CCV – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Spicer purchased 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.23 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,166.59 ($12,777.73).

Cash Converters International Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.75.

About Cash Converters International

Cash Converters International Limited operates as a franchisor of second-hand goods and financial services stores under the Cash Converters brand name. It operates through Personal Finance, Vehicle Financing, Store Operations, New Zealand, and UK segments. The Personal Finance segment provides personal loans.

