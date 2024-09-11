Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $336.31.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAT. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $399.00 price target (up previously from $390.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $385.00 to $376.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $338.00 to $321.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $334.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $162.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar has a 12-month low of $223.76 and a 12-month high of $382.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 59.88% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 21.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 12th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $1,119,081.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,750,181.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Gerald Johnson purchased 100 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $338.59 per share, for a total transaction of $33,859.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $962,272.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $1,119,081.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,442 shares in the company, valued at $11,750,181.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,668 shares of company stock worth $2,665,760 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Caterpillar by 0.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 2,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

