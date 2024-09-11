Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 6,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, Director Gerald Johnson bought 100 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $338.59 per share, for a total transaction of $33,859.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $962,272.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, Director Gerald Johnson bought 100 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $338.59 per share, for a total transaction of $33,859.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $962,272.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $1,119,081.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,442 shares in the company, valued at $11,750,181.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,668 shares of company stock worth $2,665,760 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $321.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $399.00 price objective (up previously from $390.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $385.00 to $376.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $336.31.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE:CAT opened at $334.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $340.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.78. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.76 and a fifty-two week high of $382.01.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 59.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.87 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 12th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Further Reading

