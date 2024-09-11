CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Trading Down 0.2%

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $118.79 and last traded at $119.51. 490,188 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 2,808,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.73.

CAVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on CAVA Group from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CAVA Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $80.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $94.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.58.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 294.27 and a beta of 3.32.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. CAVA Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other CAVA Group news, CEO Brett Schulman sold 201,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total value of $25,294,797.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 702,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,196,122.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 98,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $12,387,087.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 424,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,432,881.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brett Schulman sold 201,504 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total transaction of $25,294,797.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 702,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,196,122.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 493,579 shares of company stock valued at $55,510,751.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CAVA Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in CAVA Group by 101.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

