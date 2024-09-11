Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $153.13.

CE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Celanese from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Celanese from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Celanese from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Celanese from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Get Celanese alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Celanese

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celanese

In other news, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 4,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.51, for a total value of $605,459.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,033,840.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter worth $1,434,000. New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,247,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its position in Celanese by 10.0% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 157.8% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 46,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 28,508 shares during the period. Finally, Scientech Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of CE stock opened at $119.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.58. Celanese has a 1 year low of $110.76 and a 1 year high of $172.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.30.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.33). Celanese had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Celanese will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.41%.

Celanese Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.