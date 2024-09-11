Celestia Price Tops $4.09 on Major Exchanges (TIA)

Celestia (TIA) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. During the last seven days, Celestia has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One Celestia token can currently be bought for $4.09 or 0.00007247 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Celestia has a total market capitalization of $576.83 million and $50.73 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Celestia

Celestia’s total supply is 1,069,041,096 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. Celestia’s official website is www.celestia.org. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg.

Celestia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,068,821,917.807974 with 209,865,445.557974 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 4.17437417 USD and is up 2.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 218 active market(s) with $57,080,087.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

