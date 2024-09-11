Centamin (LON:CEY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $150.90

Centamin plc (LON:CEY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 150.90 ($1.97) and last traded at GBX 146.90 ($1.92), with a volume of 84888227 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 119.60 ($1.56).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research report on Tuesday.

Centamin Trading Up 2.4 %

Centamin Increases Dividend

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 125.23 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 119.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 2,938.00, a P/E/G ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.02. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,000.00%.

About Centamin

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and precious metals in Egypt, Côte d'Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

