Central Asia Metals’ (CAML) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 230 ($3.01) price objective on the mining company’s stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Central Asia Metals
Central Asia Metals Trading Up 1.8 %
Central Asia Metals Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a GBX 9 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Central Asia Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12,000.00%.
Central Asia Metals Company Profile
Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a base metals producer. The company produces copper, zinc, silver, and lead. It owns a 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan. The company owns 100% interest in the Sasa mine located in north Macedonia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Central Asia Metals
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Matador Resources Insiders Keep Buying Its Stock, Should You?
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Oracle Can Turn the Magnificent 7 Into 8: Here’s Why
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Palantir Stock Is Up 14% on S&P 500 News: Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Central Asia Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Asia Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.