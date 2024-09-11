Central Asia Metals’ (CAML) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 230 ($3.01) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Get Central Asia Metals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Central Asia Metals

Central Asia Metals Trading Up 1.8 %

Central Asia Metals Announces Dividend

Central Asia Metals stock opened at GBX 176.60 ($2.31) on Tuesday. Central Asia Metals has a 52 week low of GBX 150.60 ($1.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 235 ($3.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £307.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,176.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 191.91 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 197.18.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a GBX 9 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Central Asia Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12,000.00%.

Central Asia Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a base metals producer. The company produces copper, zinc, silver, and lead. It owns a 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan. The company owns 100% interest in the Sasa mine located in north Macedonia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Central Asia Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Asia Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.