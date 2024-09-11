Chelsea Pottenger Acquires 235,000 Shares of WT Financial Group Limited (ASX:WTL) Stock

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2024

WT Financial Group Limited (ASX:WTLGet Free Report) insider Chelsea Pottenger purchased 235,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,210.00 ($13,473.33).

WT Financial Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

WT Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WT Financial Group Limited provides a range of financial services. It operates in two segments, Business to Business and Direct to Consumer. The company provides, licensing, risk management and compliance, education and training, and technical support services; and practice management and development services, including consumer marketing and education tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WT Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WT Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.