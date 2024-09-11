Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Acquires New Shares in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new stake in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DK. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Delek US in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Delek US by 627,400.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Delek US in the first quarter valued at about $172,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Delek US in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delek US in the first quarter valued at about $265,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delek US alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DK shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Delek US from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Delek US from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delek US presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.70.

Delek US Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of DK stock opened at $19.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.98. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.74 and a fifty-two week high of $33.60.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.50. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -82.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delek US

In other news, CEO Avigal Soreq acquired 5,651 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.42 per share, with a total value of $115,393.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 188,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,856,950.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Delek US

(Free Report)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.