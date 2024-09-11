Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Acquires New Shares in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,180 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MKSI. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen increased their price target on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America began coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.20.

MKS Instruments Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $105.82 on Wednesday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.44 and a 52-week high of $147.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of -3.96, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.50.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.51. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. MKS Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.30%.

Insider Activity at MKS Instruments

In other news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $30,865.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,404.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $30,865.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,404.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Edward Williams sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.71, for a total transaction of $213,678.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13 shares in the company, valued at $1,543.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,325 shares of company stock valued at $276,435. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

Further Reading

