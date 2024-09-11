Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Acquires Shares of 786 Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $254,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,706 shares in the company, valued at $706,266. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $254,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,706 shares in the company, valued at $706,266. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total value of $468,005.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,414 shares of company stock worth $3,982,922. 12.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $249.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.50 and a fifty-two week high of $274.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $246.05 and a 200-day moving average of $253.82.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $303.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $287.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.78.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

