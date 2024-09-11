Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Position Lifted by Morling Financial Advisors LLC

Morling Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4,643.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,055 shares during the period. Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $54.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.03. The company has a market capitalization of $74.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.66, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.25. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.37 and a twelve month high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CMG. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $54.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

