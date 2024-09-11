Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Sachetta LLC

Sachetta LLC increased its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 76.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total value of $8,771,753.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 583,982 shares in the company, valued at $167,748,829.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total value of $8,771,753.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,982 shares in the company, valued at $167,748,829.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $2,181,692.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at $12,199,649.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,836 shares of company stock worth $27,055,900. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $291.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $270.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.33. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $204.15 and a 1 year high of $294.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Chubb from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. William Blair lowered shares of Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.70.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

