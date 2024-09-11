Churchill China plc Declares Dividend of GBX 11.50 (LON:CHH)

Churchill China plc (LON:CHH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.15) per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Churchill China Stock Up 3.3 %

LON:CHH traded up GBX 30 ($0.39) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 930 ($12.16). The stock had a trading volume of 20,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,661. The stock has a market cap of £102.30 million, a P/E ratio of 1,291.55, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,149.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,170.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Churchill China has a fifty-two week low of GBX 850 ($11.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,495 ($19.55).

Get Churchill China alerts:

Churchill China Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company provides plates, bowls, trays and boards, crates and carriers, stands and risers, cookware, counter serving ware, cups, mugs, saucers, beverage pots, jugs, chip mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, lids, glassware, cutlery, utensils, and accessories, as well as raw materials for the ceramics industry.

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.