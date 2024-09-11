CIBC Boosts Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Price Target to C$34.00

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$28.00 to C$34.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LUG. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$27.50 to C$28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Lundin Gold from C$23.50 to C$25.50 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.08.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Stock Performance

Shares of LUG stock traded up C$0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$27.78. 124,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,952. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.79. Lundin Gold has a 12 month low of C$14.23 and a 12 month high of C$28.26.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C($0.07). Lundin Gold had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business had revenue of C$412.43 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Lundin Gold will post 2.5546059 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lundin Gold

In related news, Senior Officer Chester See sold 30,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.27, for a total transaction of C$610,253.42. 58.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lundin Gold

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.