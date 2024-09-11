Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Acquired by Angeles Wealth Management LLC

Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 34,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,008,000. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,050,000. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In related news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.72, for a total value of $842,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,083,425.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTAS. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cintas to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $790.00 to $874.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $742.36.

Cintas Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $816.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.27 billion, a PE ratio of 56.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $474.74 and a 52-week high of $817.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $760.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $702.63.

Cintas shares are scheduled to split on Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $1.56 dividend. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 43.09%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

