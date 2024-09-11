Citigroup Trims BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Target Price to $39.00

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BKU. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BankUnited from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on BankUnited from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BankUnited from $34.50 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on BankUnited from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Hovde Group raised their target price on shares of BankUnited from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

BankUnited Trading Down 3.7 %

NYSE BKU traded down $1.32 on Wednesday, reaching $34.47. The stock had a trading volume of 181,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,426. BankUnited has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $39.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.33.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $250.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.65 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 8.41%. BankUnited’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 10,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $371,335.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,416.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other BankUnited news, Director William S. Rubenstein sold 7,864 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $303,314.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,576.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 10,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $371,335.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,416.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,507 shares of company stock valued at $802,400. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BankUnited

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its position in BankUnited by 307.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 99.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Featured Articles

