CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (CKISY) to Issue Dividend of $0.41 on October 10th

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.4117 per share on Thursday, October 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.
CK Infrastructure Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CKISY opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.10. CK Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $24.05 and a 1-year high of $36.00.
CK Infrastructure Company Profile
