ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $13.12 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 1.3% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $13,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Acorn Creek Capital LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LLY stock opened at $901.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $895.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $830.47. The company has a market capitalization of $856.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.74, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $516.57 and a twelve month high of $972.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.58%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 15,022 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $882.47, for a total transaction of $13,256,464.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,778,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,286,847,046.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 661,900 shares of company stock worth $604,721,602. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price (up previously from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI raised Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $961.76.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

