ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $2.18 Million Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 43,716.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,492 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $1,078,831,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 237.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,485,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $236,650,000 after buying an additional 1,045,883 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the first quarter valued at $188,642,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 4,545.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 705,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $145,858,000 after acquiring an additional 690,060 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Progressive by 548.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 811,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,866,000 after acquiring an additional 686,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. HSBC raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Progressive from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Progressive from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $230.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total transaction of $639,920.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,453 shares in the company, valued at $6,808,963.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total transaction of $135,271.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at $828,485.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total value of $639,920.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,808,963.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,354 shares of company stock valued at $33,502,680. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $249.12 on Wednesday. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $134.34 and a 12-month high of $254.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $227.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.82.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 4.09%.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

