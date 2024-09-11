ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $6.73 Million Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. McKesson accounts for about 0.7% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $6,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in McKesson by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,768,000 after purchasing an additional 15,952 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in McKesson by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $393,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 133,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,948,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,354,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.03, for a total value of $2,349,490.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,546,684.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,259 shares of company stock valued at $6,635,492. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCK opened at $505.73 on Wednesday. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $417.65 and a 12 month high of $637.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $571.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $557.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.44.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 242.57% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $79.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.27 EPS. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 32.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.69%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on McKesson from $694.00 to $671.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on McKesson from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $622.07.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

