ClariVest Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) by 481.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 439,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363,835 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Marqeta worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MQ. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Marqeta by 17,340.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Marqeta by 633.2% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 7,852.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 9,973 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Marqeta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Stock Performance

Marqeta stock opened at $4.96 on Wednesday. Marqeta, Inc. has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $7.36. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.54.

Insider Transactions at Marqeta

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Marqeta, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Marqeta news, Director Martha Cummings sold 40,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $220,118.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,930. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Marqeta from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Marqeta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Marqeta in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.11.

Marqeta Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

