ClariVest Asset Management LLC Makes New $3.14 Million Investment in StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 68,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of StepStone Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in StepStone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in StepStone Group in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the second quarter worth about $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on StepStone Group from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on StepStone Group from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

StepStone Group Stock Performance

Shares of STEP stock opened at $50.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.95 and a 200-day moving average of $42.31. StepStone Group LP has a 52-week low of $25.06 and a 52-week high of $56.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.59 and a beta of 1.28.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.15 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that StepStone Group LP will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

StepStone Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

