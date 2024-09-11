ClariVest Asset Management LLC Purchases 46,407 Shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Free Report) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,407 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Gatos Silver worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sprott Inc. grew its position in shares of Gatos Silver by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,496,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,848,000 after buying an additional 291,052 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Gatos Silver by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,292,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,845,000 after buying an additional 80,889 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. Institutional investors own 44.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Gatos Silver alerts:

Gatos Silver Stock Performance

GATO stock opened at $12.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.59. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45. The company has a market cap of $831.56 million, a P/E ratio of 54.64 and a beta of 2.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gatos Silver ( NYSE:GATO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02).

A number of research firms have commented on GATO. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Gatos Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Gatos Silver from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Gatos Silver from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Gatos Silver

About Gatos Silver

(Free Report)

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver deposits. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gatos Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatos Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.