ClariVest Asset Management LLC Purchases 7,561 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,825 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,561 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $3,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Itron by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Itron by 61.5% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Itron by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 491 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Itron by 315.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 881 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Itron in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total value of $90,607.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,968,943.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Itron news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total value of $51,994.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,389,326.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total transaction of $90,607.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,968,943.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,776 shares of company stock valued at $584,721. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Itron Price Performance

Itron stock opened at $97.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.47. Itron, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.11 and a 12-month high of $113.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.78.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $609.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.25 million. Itron had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Itron from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Itron from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Itron in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Itron in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.64.

Itron Profile

(Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

