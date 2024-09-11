ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 274 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,732 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the second quarter worth about $237,000. Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new position in Allison Transmission in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $447,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 172.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 99,335 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after purchasing an additional 62,872 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 13.4% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 169,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,836,000 after purchasing an additional 20,048 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.1% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 24,427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Allison Transmission Stock Performance
Shares of ALSN opened at $86.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.99. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.13 and a one year high of $92.82.
Allison Transmission Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 13.35%.
Insider Activity at Allison Transmission
In other Allison Transmission news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $150,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,365.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ALSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Allison Transmission in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.57.
Read Our Latest Report on Allison Transmission
About Allison Transmission
Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Allison Transmission
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Matador Resources Insiders Keep Buying Its Stock, Should You?
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Oracle Can Turn the Magnificent 7 Into 8: Here’s Why
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Palantir Stock Is Up 14% on S&P 500 News: Is It Time to Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.