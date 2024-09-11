ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 28,249 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 44.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,898 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,249 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $4,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,887,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,242,000 after acquiring an additional 8,851 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 2.0% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 557,659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,515,000 after buying an additional 10,935 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 691.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 515,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,040,000 after buying an additional 450,620 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 20.4% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 440,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,558,000 after acquiring an additional 74,500 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 367,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

StockNews.com raised shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $111.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.96. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.45 and a 1-year high of $137.63.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $582.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.70 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

