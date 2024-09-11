ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 5,774 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its position in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,774 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $4,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in AppLovin during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in AppLovin by 85.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 60,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $4,826,772.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,262,490.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 60,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $4,826,772.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,262,490.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $473,220.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,536,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,315,899.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 790,081 shares of company stock valued at $66,857,545 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APP opened at $86.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 51.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.88. AppLovin Co. has a 52 week low of $34.45 and a 52 week high of $93.70.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 84.16% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on APP shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $97.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on AppLovin from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.09.

AppLovin Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Stories

