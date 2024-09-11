ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 6,199 Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,911 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,199 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 13,372 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $261,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 56,081 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,702 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,170 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ANIP shares. Truist Financial lowered ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total transaction of $1,268,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 193,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,258,257.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total transaction of $697,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 671,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,567,275.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total transaction of $1,268,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 193,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,258,257.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,007 shares of company stock valued at $4,091,535. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of ANIP opened at $55.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.07. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $48.20 and a one year high of $70.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.01.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

