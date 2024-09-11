Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

CLH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $275.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $242.40.

Shares of CLH opened at $239.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $233.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.93. Clean Harbors has a fifty-two week low of $132.92 and a fifty-two week high of $247.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 1.20.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.25. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Clean Harbors will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Clean Harbors by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,654,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $637,822,000 after buying an additional 182,622 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,586,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,371,000 after acquiring an additional 78,848 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,058,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,361,000 after purchasing an additional 248,240 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,013,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,019,000 after purchasing an additional 12,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 537,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,505,000 after purchasing an additional 90,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

