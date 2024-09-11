Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) CAO Dennis W. Liu Sells 1,500 Shares

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) CAO Dennis W. Liu sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $46,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,901.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Clear Secure Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of YOU opened at $30.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.09 and a beta of 1.64. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $31.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.57.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $186.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.78 million. Clear Secure had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 35.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clear Secure Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Clear Secure

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Clear Secure’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YOU. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 78,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 2.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 6.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its position in shares of Clear Secure by 11.4% during the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

