ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

ClearSign Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLIR opened at $0.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.48 million, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.86. ClearSign Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $1.72.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). ClearSign Technologies had a negative net margin of 210.18% and a negative return on equity of 66.91%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Robert Thurston Sr Hoffman, Sr. bought 3,350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $3,048,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,539,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,681,269.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearSign Technologies stock. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) by 223.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,152 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC owned 0.12% of ClearSign Technologies worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and Hong Kong.

Featured Articles

