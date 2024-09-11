CML Microsystems (LON:CML) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $275.00

CML Microsystems plc (LON:CML – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 275 ($3.60) and last traded at GBX 275 ($3.60), with a volume of 25943 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 287.50 ($3.76).
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of CML Microsystems in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This is an increase from CML Microsystems’s previous dividend of $5.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. CML Microsystems’s payout ratio is currently 8,461.54%.
CML Microsystems plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor products for use in communications industries in the United Kingdom, the Americas, and Far East. It primarily offers high performance radio frequency products and mixed-signal baseband/modem processors for wireless and satellite, network infrastructure, internet of things, broadcast, and aerospace and defense markets.
