Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Sold by Morling Financial Advisors LLC

Morling Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,561 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Coinbase Global comprises approximately 6.9% of Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $15,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Coinbase Global by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,906,269 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $4,482,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624,989 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth $202,936,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 1,186.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527,512 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $139,854,000 after purchasing an additional 486,512 shares during the period. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the first quarter valued at about $108,434,000. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth about $36,241,000. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $260.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $263.00 to $246.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $4,013,434.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $91,487.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $2,194,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,623,742.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $4,013,434.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,487.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,562 shares of company stock worth $23,241,279 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

COIN stock opened at $158.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $69.63 and a one year high of $283.48.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.93). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 31.46% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 104.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.