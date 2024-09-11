Coinmetro Token (XCM) Price Hits $0.0348 on Top Exchanges

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 11th. Over the last week, Coinmetro Token has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. One Coinmetro Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0348 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges. Coinmetro Token has a market capitalization of $194.45 million and $215,168.80 worth of Coinmetro Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Coinmetro Token Token Profile

Coinmetro Token is a token. Its launch date was December 17th, 2017. Coinmetro Token’s total supply is 327,346,887 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,048,666 tokens. Coinmetro Token’s official Twitter account is @coinmetro. Coinmetro Token’s official message board is coinmetro.com/blog. The Reddit community for Coinmetro Token is https://reddit.com/r/coinmetro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coinmetro Token’s official website is coinmetro.com.

Buying and Selling Coinmetro Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinmetro Token (XCM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Coinmetro Token has a current supply of 327,346,886.6 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Coinmetro Token is 0.03469095 USD and is down -0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $194,034.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coinmetro.com/.”

